Dr. Dawn Black, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston



Dr. Black works at OBGYN Medical Center Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.