Dr. Dawn Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Black, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dawn Black, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Dr. Black works at
Locations
OBGYN Medical Center Associates7900 Fannin St Ste 4000, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-4050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Black. I saw her many years ago when I had fibroids that were numerous, large, and causing me many problems. I really wanted a child and she was clear that I needed to remove the fibroids to make that dream come true. She performed my open myomectomy and removed several fibroids. I later moved away from Houston and my new OB said my uterus looked great. And soon after that, I was pregnant - I gave birth to a healthy baby. And Dr. Black’s work on my uterus was a part of that. Dr. Black is highly skilled, knowledgeable, and I recommend her.
About Dr. Dawn Black, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1710980909
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.