Dr. Bertram-Stewart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawn Bertram-Stewart, MD
Overview
Dr. Dawn Bertram-Stewart, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical School at the University of Med & Dentistry of NJ at Piscataway - Piscataway, NJ - MD, and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Bertram-Stewart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Apple Pediatrics7795 Davis Blvd Ste 206, Naples, FL 34104 Directions (239) 455-1882Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Apple Pediatrics6615 Hillway Cir Ste 201, Naples, FL 34112 Directions (239) 455-1882Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:15am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bertram-Stewart?
caring and kind
About Dr. Dawn Bertram-Stewart, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871591867
Education & Certifications
- Children'S National Med Ctr/ George Washington University
- Medical School at the University of Med & Dentistry of NJ at Piscataway - Piscataway, NJ - MD,
- SUNY Buffalo - B.S.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bertram-Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bertram-Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bertram-Stewart works at
Dr. Bertram-Stewart speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertram-Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertram-Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertram-Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertram-Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.