See All Pediatricians in Naples, FL
Dr. Dawn Bertram-Stewart, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Dawn Bertram-Stewart, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (70)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dawn Bertram-Stewart, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical School at the University of Med & Dentistry of NJ at Piscataway - Piscataway, NJ - MD, and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Bertram-Stewart works at Apple Pediatrics in Naples, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Apple Pediatrics
    7795 Davis Blvd Ste 206, Naples, FL 34104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 455-1882
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Apple Pediatrics
    6615 Hillway Cir Ste 201, Naples, FL 34112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 455-1882
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Acute Pharyngitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bertram-Stewart?

    Jun 23, 2021
    caring and kind
    Emily R. — Jun 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dawn Bertram-Stewart, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dawn Bertram-Stewart, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bertram-Stewart to family and friends

    Dr. Bertram-Stewart's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bertram-Stewart

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dawn Bertram-Stewart, MD.

    About Dr. Dawn Bertram-Stewart, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871591867
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Children'S National Med Ctr/ George Washington University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical School at the University of Med & Dentistry of NJ at Piscataway - Piscataway, NJ - MD,
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Buffalo - B.S.
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bertram-Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bertram-Stewart works at Apple Pediatrics in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bertram-Stewart’s profile.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertram-Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertram-Stewart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertram-Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertram-Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dawn Bertram-Stewart, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.