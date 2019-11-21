Overview

Dr. Dawn Ayers, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenfield, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Community Hospital Anderson, Hancock Regional Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Riverview Health and Witham Health Services.



Dr. Ayers works at Hancock Internal Medicine in Greenfield, IN with other offices in Noblesville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.