Overview

Dr. Dawn Atwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Harbor-UCLA Medical Center - Cardiovascular Diesease

Dr. Atwal works at Laguna Cardiology in Laguna Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hypertension and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laguna Cardiology
    31852 Coast Hwy Ste 410, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 516-2020
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia

Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 08, 2020
    Follow up on Echo. So impressed. Very intelligent and helpful. Listens well, which is so important.
    Lois — Oct 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Dawn Atwal, MD
    About Dr. Dawn Atwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275579278
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center - Cardiovascular Diesease
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Riverside
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dawn Atwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atwal works at Laguna Cardiology in Laguna Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Atwal’s profile.

    Dr. Atwal has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hypertension and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Atwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

