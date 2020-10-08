Dr. Dawn Atwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Atwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Dawn Atwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Harbor-UCLA Medical Center - Cardiovascular Diesease
Dr. Atwal works at
Locations
Laguna Cardiology31852 Coast Hwy Ste 410, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 516-2020Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Follow up on Echo. So impressed. Very intelligent and helpful. Listens well, which is so important.
About Dr. Dawn Atwal, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1275579278
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center - Cardiovascular Diesease
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- University of California, Riverside
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atwal has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hypertension and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atwal speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Atwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.