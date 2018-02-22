Dr. Allison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawn Allison, MD
Overview
Dr. Dawn Allison, MD is a Dermatologist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS.
Dr. Allison works at
Locations
-
1
Dawn S Allison MD PC1510 SW Nancy Way Ste 1, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 322-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allison?
We have been going to Dr Allison for 10+. I get our appointments when it is convenient for us. We live 120 miles away so our appointments are in the early afternoon. We went to the dermatologist in our town but we didn’t like her so we drive 120 miles to see her.
About Dr. Dawn Allison, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1841277241
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allison works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Allison. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.