Dr. Dawn Allison, MD

Dermatology
2 (9)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dawn Allison, MD is a Dermatologist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS.

Dr. Allison works at ALLISON DERMATOLOGY & SKIN CTR in Bend, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dawn S Allison MD PC
    1510 SW Nancy Way Ste 1, Bend, OR 97702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 322-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 22, 2018
    We have been going to Dr Allison for 10+. I get our appointments when it is convenient for us. We live 120 miles away so our appointments are in the early afternoon. We went to the dermatologist in our town but we didn’t like her so we drive 120 miles to see her.
    Feb 22, 2018
    About Dr. Dawn Allison, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841277241
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allison works at ALLISON DERMATOLOGY & SKIN CTR in Bend, OR. View the full address on Dr. Allison’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Allison. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

