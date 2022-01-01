Dr. Zemichael has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawit Zemichael, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dawit Zemichael, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University.
Dr. Zemichael works at
Locations
Healthy Living Medical Services, LLC109 Suburban Rd Ste 201, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 801-9091
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This place has saved my life . They are very nice and accommodating if you are looking for a suboxone Dr or help with your addiction I highly recommend this place. This is my second time around, I went to Dr. Lee in Lenoir city the first time...This place is head and shoulders above that place.
About Dr. Dawit Zemichael, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Tennessee University
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
- East Tennessee State University
- Howard University Hosp Howard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zemichael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zemichael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zemichael works at
Dr. Zemichael speaks Italian.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Zemichael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zemichael.
