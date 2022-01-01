See All Psychiatrists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Dawit Zemichael, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (40)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dawit Zemichael, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University.

Dr. Zemichael works at Healthy Living Medical Services LLC Knoxville, TN 37923 in Knoxville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Healthy Living Medical Services, LLC
    109 Suburban Rd Ste 201, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 801-9091

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Addiction Treatment
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Addiction Treatment
Adjustment Disorder

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 01, 2022
    This place has saved my life . They are very nice and accommodating if you are looking for a suboxone Dr or help with your addiction I highly recommend this place. This is my second time around, I went to Dr. Lee in Lenoir city the first time...This place is head and shoulders above that place.
    charlie — Jan 01, 2022
    About Dr. Dawit Zemichael, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1164511317
    Education & Certifications

    • Eastern Tennessee University
    • Franklin Square Hospital Center
    • East Tennessee State University
    • Howard University Hosp Howard University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zemichael has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zemichael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zemichael works at Healthy Living Medical Services LLC Knoxville, TN 37923 in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Zemichael’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Zemichael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zemichael.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zemichael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zemichael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

