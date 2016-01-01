See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in West Plains, MO
Dr. Dawit Weldemichael, MD

Sleep Medicine
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dawit Weldemichael, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in West Plains, MO. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Addis Ababa university faculty of medicine and is affiliated with Ozarks Healthcare.

Dr. Weldemichael works at Ozarks Medical Center Bhvrl Hlthcare in West Plains, MO with other offices in Dalton, GA and Rome, GA.

Locations

    Neuro Psyhciatric Unit
    909 N Kentucky Ave, West Plains, MO 65775 (417) 257-6762
    Georgia Psychiatry - Dalton
    1401 Applewood Dr # 1, Dalton, GA 30720 (706) 460-4100
    Hakim Psychiatric and Sleep Medicine LLC
    1422 8th St, West Plains, MO 65775 (417) 256-1136
    Kindred Hospital Rome
    304 Turner McCall Blvd SW # Sw, Rome, GA 30165 (706) 378-6800
    Ozarks Healthcare Behavioral Health
    1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd # 23, West Plains, MO 65775 (417) 257-6762

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ozarks Healthcare

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
ADHD and-or ADD
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
ADHD and-or ADD

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cocaine Addiction
Combination Drug Dependence
Delusional Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
Fatigue
Homicidal Ideation
Impulse Control Disorders
Insomnia
Major Depressive Disorder
Marijuana Addiction
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT)
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Opioid Dependence
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Restless Leg Syndrome
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Sleep Disorders
Somatoform Disorders
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    About Dr. Dawit Weldemichael, MD

    Sleep Medicine
    20 years of experience
    English, Amharic and Tigrinya
    1386836583
    Education & Certifications

    Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    St Louis University
    Addis Ababa university faculty of medicine
    Addis Ababa University
    Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Weldemichael has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weldemichael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Weldemichael has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weldemichael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weldemichael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

