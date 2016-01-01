Dr. Weldemichael has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawit Weldemichael, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dawit Weldemichael, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in West Plains, MO. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Addis Ababa university faculty of medicine and is affiliated with Ozarks Healthcare.
Dr. Weldemichael works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neuro Psyhciatric Unit909 N Kentucky Ave, West Plains, MO 65775 Directions (417) 257-6762
-
2
Georgia Psychiatry - Dalton1401 Applewood Dr # 1, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 460-4100
-
3
Hakim Psychiatric and Sleep Medicine LLC1422 8th St, West Plains, MO 65775 Directions (417) 256-1136
-
4
Kindred Hospital Rome304 Turner McCall Blvd SW # Sw, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 378-6800
-
5
Ozarks Healthcare Behavioral Health1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd # 23, West Plains, MO 65775 Directions (417) 257-6762
Hospital Affiliations
- Ozarks Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weldemichael?
About Dr. Dawit Weldemichael, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Amharic and Tigrinya
- 1386836583
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- St Louis University
- Addis Ababa university faculty of medicine
- Addis Ababa University
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weldemichael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weldemichael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weldemichael works at
Dr. Weldemichael speaks Amharic and Tigrinya.
Dr. Weldemichael has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weldemichael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weldemichael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weldemichael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.