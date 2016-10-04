Overview

Dr. Dawit Mamo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Mamo works at DAWIT MAMO MD in Apple Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.