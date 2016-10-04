Dr. Dawit Mamo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mamo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawit Mamo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dawit Mamo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Mamo works at
Locations
1
Dawit Mamo MD16070 Tuscola Rd Ste 101, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mamo?
Best Doctor in the high desert. He listen and followed through with my concerns. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Dawit Mamo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Amharic and Czech
- 1346251568
Education & Certifications
- Saginaw Coop Hosp/Mich State University
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mamo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mamo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mamo speaks Amharic and Czech.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mamo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mamo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mamo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.