Dr. Dawen Zhang, MD
Dr. Dawen Zhang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Naperville, IL.
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1220 Hobson Rd Ste 104, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 961-2810
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zhang spent a lot of time to listen my medical issues. He answered and explained every things in details. He was getting back my blood work test result with comments very quick via emails in MyChart. He explained his diagnoses and treatment very well to me. Thank you Dr. Zhang!
About Dr. Dawen Zhang, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1215341425
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
