Dr. Davy Qian, DO
Overview
Dr. Davy Qian, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.
Locations
Schaffer Charles A DDS Office501 S 1st Ave Ste F, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 482-7297
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I've taken both kids to Dr. Qian over the years and now I see him. He is a wonderful Dr. He is positive and listens. He will laugh with you, and agree when you need reassurance. He's also very honest and to the point. I think he and Nicole his front desk person are beautiful people and I'm so glad I’ve stuck with Dr. Qian.
About Dr. Davy Qian, DO
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1972572188
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
Dr. Qian speaks Mandarin.
