Overview

Dr. Davood Vafai, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Tehran Medical School and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Vafai works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.