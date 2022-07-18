See All Dermatologists in Towson, MD
Dr. Davis Farvolden, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Davis Farvolden, MD is a Dermatologist in Towson, MD. They graduated from Flinders University School of Medicine.

Dr. Farvolden works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    810 Gleneagles Ct Ste 204, Towson, MD 21286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 407-7027
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Scars Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 18, 2022
    Dr. Farvolden is the best dermatologist who I met. his office works also very good.
    Joseph Shpilman — Jul 18, 2022
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Davis Farvolden, MD?
    About Dr. Davis Farvolden, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578595005
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Flinders University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Davis Farvolden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farvolden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farvolden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farvolden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farvolden works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. Farvolden’s profile.

    Dr. Farvolden has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farvolden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Farvolden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farvolden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farvolden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farvolden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.