Overview

Dr. Davinder Sekhon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sekhon works at Woodlands Medical Specialists in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.