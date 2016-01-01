Dr. Dhingra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davinder Dhingra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Davinder Dhingra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Champaign Dental Group1200 Circle Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (214) 222-2274
Champaign Dental Group3840 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 569-4300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Psychiatry
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1912065517
- Austin State Hospital|U Med Br|Wash Sch Med
- Worchester City Hosp
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Dhingra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhingra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhingra. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhingra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhingra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhingra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.