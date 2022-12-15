See All Phlebologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Davin Haraway, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Davin Haraway, DO

Phlebology
5 (1415)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Davin Haraway, DO is a Phlebologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Phlebology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Oklahoma State University Medical Center.

Dr. Haraway works at TVI Med Spa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    TVI Med Spa
    6901 S Yorktown Ave Ste D, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 393-7994

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oklahoma State University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ambulatory Phlebectomy
Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins
Injection Sclerotherapy
Ambulatory Phlebectomy
Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins
Injection Sclerotherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Leg Swelling Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varices Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Varices
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venaseal Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Doppler (Legs and Arms) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1415 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1415)
    5 Star
    (1384)
    4 Star
    (30)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haraway?

    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr Haraway knew so much more than just veins and an all-around health eval makes the difference.
    Br M. — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Davin Haraway, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Davin Haraway, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haraway to family and friends

    Dr. Haraway's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Haraway

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Davin Haraway, DO.

    About Dr. Davin Haraway, DO

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679679062
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College of Phlebology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tulsa Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Davin Haraway, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haraway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haraway has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haraway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    1415 patients have reviewed Dr. Haraway. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haraway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haraway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haraway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Davin Haraway, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.