Overview

Dr. Davin Haraway, DO is a Phlebologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Phlebology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Oklahoma State University Medical Center.



Dr. Haraway works at TVI Med Spa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.