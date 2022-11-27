Dr. Rixter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davida Rixter, MD
Dr. Davida Rixter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center and WHS East Campus.
Restore Wellness and Pain Management5407 Basswood Blvd Ste 115, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Directions (817) 770-4471
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
- WHS East Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve been seeing Dr Rixter for years now. She is my all time favorite Dr, and I see several, because she is always willing to help me resolve my pain and discomfort to the best her ability. When something don’t work or I can’t afford it she will try something else. She’s very personable as well. I highly recommend using her if you’re able.
About Dr. Davida Rixter, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1215193990
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Rixter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rixter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rixter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rixter.
