Dr. Krupnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davida Krupnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Davida Krupnick, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Krupnick works at
Locations
Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners1930 S Broad St Ste 21, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Directions (215) 463-3939
Jefferson Dermatology Associates833 Chestnut St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-6680
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krupnick is the best, cannot recommend her enough! She helped me with an urgent need quickly and effectively. She is knowledgeable and gives excellent care.
About Dr. Davida Krupnick, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Krupnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Krupnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Krupnick works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Krupnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
