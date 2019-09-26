See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Livingston, NJ
Dr. David Zylberger, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Zylberger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Zylberger works at Saint Barnabas PICU Associates in Livingston, NJ with other offices in New York, NY and Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-5512
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Cornell Pain Medicine Center
    1305 York Ave # 10, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-7246
    Vital Anesthesia Services Pllc
    6940 108th St Ste PR3, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 690-3966
    Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center
    200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-3462

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 26, 2019
    Dr Zylberger treated my back pain a few years back. I could hardly walk. He injected medicine into my spine under X-rays. He fix me. Thank you, doctor.
    Joseph Sragovich — Sep 26, 2019
    About Dr. David Zylberger, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043307127
    Education & Certifications

    • Westchester County Medical Center
    • Stony Brook University Medical Cente
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    • CUNY Medical School
    • Anesthesiology
