Dr. David Zylberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zylberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Zylberger, MD
Overview
Dr. David Zylberger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Zylberger works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-5512MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Cornell Pain Medicine Center1305 York Ave # 10, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-7246
-
3
Vital Anesthesia Services Pllc6940 108th St Ste PR3, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 690-3966
-
4
Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-3462
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zylberger?
Dr Zylberger treated my back pain a few years back. I could hardly walk. He injected medicine into my spine under X-rays. He fix me. Thank you, doctor.
About Dr. David Zylberger, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1043307127
Education & Certifications
- Westchester County Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Medical Cente
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- CUNY Medical School
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zylberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zylberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zylberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zylberger works at
Dr. Zylberger has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zylberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Zylberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zylberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zylberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zylberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.