Dr. Zwerdling has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Zwerdling, MD
Overview
Dr. David Zwerdling, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2907 Woodstock Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 587-3430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zwerdling?
Dr. Zwerdling views the patient through an ethical, compassionate lens and was very thorough, knowledgeable, and informative.
About Dr. David Zwerdling, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1679679609
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zwerdling accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zwerdling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zwerdling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zwerdling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zwerdling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zwerdling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.