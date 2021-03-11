See All Ophthalmologists in Anchorage, AK
Ophthalmology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Zumbro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Zumbro works at Alaska Retinal Consultants in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Cysts and Retinoschisis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alaska Retinal Consultants
    3500 Latouche St Ste 250, Anchorage, AK 99508 (907) 561-1530
    Alaska Regional Hospital
    2801 Debarr Rd, Anchorage, AK 99508 (907) 561-1530
    Alaska Retinal Consultants
    5600 B St, Anchorage, AK 99518 (907) 561-1530
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Mat-su Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinal Cysts
Retinoschisis
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinal Cysts
Retinoschisis
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Eye Cancer
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chorioretinitis
Corneal Diseases
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
Blindness
Chalazion
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Exophoria
Exotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Test
Farsightedness
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Hypotropia
Iridotomy
Macular Edema
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Pars Planitis
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Eye Laceration
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery
Strabismus Surgery
Stye
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 11, 2021
    I’ve had numerous procedures performed by Dr. Zumbro. I appreciate his manner, his skills and expertise, his patience, and his office staff. He is part of a very busy practice and never makes me feel rushed when I have an appointment with him.
    Pamela Myers-Lewis — Mar 11, 2021
    About Dr. David Zumbro, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1184684177
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
