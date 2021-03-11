Dr. David Zumbro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zumbro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Zumbro, MD
Overview
Dr. David Zumbro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Zumbro works at
Locations
Alaska Retinal Consultants3500 Latouche St Ste 250, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 561-1530
Alaska Regional Hospital2801 Debarr Rd, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 561-1530
Alaska Retinal Consultants5600 B St, Anchorage, AK 99518 Directions (907) 561-1530MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zumbro?
I’ve had numerous procedures performed by Dr. Zumbro. I appreciate his manner, his skills and expertise, his patience, and his office staff. He is part of a very busy practice and never makes me feel rushed when I have an appointment with him.
About Dr. David Zumbro, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1184684177
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zumbro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zumbro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zumbro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zumbro has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Cysts and Retinoschisis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zumbro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zumbro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zumbro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zumbro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zumbro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.