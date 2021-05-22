Dr. David Zinke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Zinke, MD
Overview
Dr. David Zinke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Locations
David E Zinke M D Inc.1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 315, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 814-4721
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zinke?
Dr Zinke is the best. Kind and reassuring. He saved my back!
About Dr. David Zinke, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1922185743
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
