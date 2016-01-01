See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Internal Medicine
Dr. David Zingmond, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Zingmond works at UCLA Obstetrics and Gynecology in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Zingmond, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1306866595
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ca San Diego Med Center
    • Stanford University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Zingmond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zingmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zingmond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zingmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zingmond works at UCLA Obstetrics and Gynecology in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zingmond’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zingmond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zingmond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zingmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zingmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

