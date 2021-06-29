Overview

Dr. David Zimmerman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Lagrange Hospital.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Fort Wayne Med Hem/Onclgy Inc in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Decatur, IN and Huntington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.