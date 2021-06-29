Dr. David Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Zimmerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Zimmerman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Lagrange Hospital.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 108, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 484-8830
-
2
Adams Memorial Hospital1100 Mercer Ave, Decatur, IN 46733 Directions (260) 724-2145
-
3
Parkview Huntington Hospital2001 Stults Rd, Huntington, IN 46750 Directions (260) 356-3000
- 4 2514 DuPont Circle Dr Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8830
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Lagrange Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmerman?
It was great he’s the best
About Dr. David Zimmerman, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1639148232
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Anemia, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.