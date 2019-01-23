Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Zimmerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Zimmerman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Locations
-
1
Cpc Rinehart Dispensary131 RINEHART WAY, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 335-2200
-
2
Crossroads1701 Magnolia Way Ste 101, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 922-6600Monday8:30am - 8:00pmTuesday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 8:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Zimmerman since he joined CPC. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering, but decided that he wanted to do more for others, and then obtained his M.D. He is personable, friendly, takes the time to talk and explain, and answers questions matter-of-factly and openly. He is a great physician and listener!
About Dr. David Zimmerman, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1366649931
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
