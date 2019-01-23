Overview

Dr. David Zimmerman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Center for Primary Care - Aiken in Aiken, SC with other offices in Augusta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.