Dr. David Zimmerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Zimmerman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Joan Sy Medical Corp.23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 311, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 305-2660
David Scot. Zimmerman PC24953 Paseo de Valencia Ste 10B, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 916-4966
Mission Viejo Family Medical Center26302 La Paz Rd Ste 211, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 588-8775
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zimmerman is very friendly, helpful and nice. Lori, his front desk person is very nice, attentive and efficient! They always get back to me immediately and get me the information I need. A small intimate setting!
About Dr. David Zimmerman, MD
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Toronto
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.