Overview

Dr. David Zimmerman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Optum-Laguna Hills in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.