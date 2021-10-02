Overview

Dr. David Zimmerman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine in Marietta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.