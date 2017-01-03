Dr. Ziemba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Ziemba, MD
Overview
Dr. David Ziemba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
David M Ziemba MD1458 47th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 438-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Nice guy, did what he had to in a nice way. Didn't get to inappropriate areas.
About Dr. David Ziemba, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Coney Island Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ziemba accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziemba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziemba speaks Hebrew.
