Dr. David Zehr, MD
Overview
Dr. David Zehr, MD is an Other Provider in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Other, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Lankford Hand Surgery Associates411 N Washington Ave Ste 7500, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 823-5351
Lankford Hand Surgery Association - Frisco5899 Preston Rd Ste 1104, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 823-5351
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
amazing surgeon! saved a finger of mine no one else could have. his assistant is so sweet and personable. Doc Z is more quiet and less personable, but when you need him you don’t need a friend, you need a world-renounced surgeon and he’s excellent.
About Dr. David Zehr, MD
- Other
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1477583128
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.