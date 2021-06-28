Overview

Dr. David Zehr, MD is an Other Provider in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Other, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Zehr works at Lankford Hand Surgery Association in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.