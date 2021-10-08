Overview

Dr. D Zebley, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Zebley works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA with other offices in Meadowbrook, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Colectomy and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

