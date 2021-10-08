See All Oncologists in Abington, PA
Dr. D Zebley, MD

Surgical Oncology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. D Zebley, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Zebley works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA with other offices in Meadowbrook, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Colectomy and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon & Rectal Associates, LTD
    1235 Old York Rd Ste G20, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Colon & Rectal Associates, LTD
    1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 309, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Colectomy
Intestinal Abscess
Treatment frequency



Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 08, 2021
Dr Zebley is a great physician. He patiently explained everything to expect with my surgery. He told what would happen from the time I walked into pre op until I went home. He promptly returns calls and he never makes me feel hurried. His staff is also great, they are efficient and caring. I would definitely recommend Dr Zebley
Bernadette Mc — Oct 08, 2021
About Dr. D Zebley, MD

  • Surgical Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780689232
Education & Certifications

  • Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
Residency
  • Abington Memorial Hospital
Internship
  • Abington Memorial Hospital
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. D Zebley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zebley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zebley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zebley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zebley has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Colectomy and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zebley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zebley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zebley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zebley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zebley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

