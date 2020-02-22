See All Neurologists in Lakewood, CO
Overview

Dr. David Zarou, DO is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Zarou works at Osteopathic Integrative Medicine in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osteopathic Integrative Medicine
    9600 W Jewell Ave Ste 3, Lakewood, CO 80232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0413
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Injuries
Back Pain
Headache
Back Injuries
Back Pain
Headache

Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 22, 2020
    I've seen both Dr. Zarou and Dr. Lopez. They are both exceptional. If there is a neuro-skeletal issue I've seen no one better. They adhere to the belief that they want to see you as few times as possible and, instead, get the body to heal itself. As a former athlete and current snowboarder, I tend to beat up my body. I almost always need to see them once and the issue is resolved.
    David Zucker — Feb 22, 2020
    About Dr. David Zarou, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558326645
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    • St Barnabas Hospital
    Internship
    • BERKSHIRE MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Zarou, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zarou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zarou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zarou works at Osteopathic Integrative Medicine in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Zarou’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

