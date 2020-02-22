Dr. David Zarou, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Zarou, DO
Overview
Dr. David Zarou, DO is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Locations
Osteopathic Integrative Medicine9600 W Jewell Ave Ste 3, Lakewood, CO 80232 Directions (303) 963-0413Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen both Dr. Zarou and Dr. Lopez. They are both exceptional. If there is a neuro-skeletal issue I've seen no one better. They adhere to the belief that they want to see you as few times as possible and, instead, get the body to heal itself. As a former athlete and current snowboarder, I tend to beat up my body. I almost always need to see them once and the issue is resolved.
About Dr. David Zarou, DO
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1558326645
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Hospital
- BERKSHIRE MEDICAL CENTER
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zarou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zarou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zarou speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.