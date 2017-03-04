See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rego Park, NY
Dr. David Zargaroff, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Zargaroff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.

They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations

    9229 Queens Blvd Ste Ca, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 575-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Zargaroff, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1699794867
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Zargaroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zargaroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zargaroff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zargaroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zargaroff has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zargaroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zargaroff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zargaroff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zargaroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zargaroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

