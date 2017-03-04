Dr. David Zargaroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zargaroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Zargaroff, MD
Overview
Dr. David Zargaroff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.
They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9229 Queens Blvd Ste Ca, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 575-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Zargaroff is very professional, one of the best OBGYN in new York hands down. His staff treated me very warm and caring, the wait time was very short. Setting up appointments with the office is very easy. Dr. Zargarofd himself took his time seeing me , and speaking with me during my visit. I felt totally comfortable through out my whole visit. It was good to feel in safe hands during my abortion. It was over quickly, with very little pain, I was very nervous but the staff and doctor were inc
About Dr. David Zargaroff, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Persian

Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
