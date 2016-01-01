Overview

Dr. David Zapf, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.



Dr. Zapf works at James G. Laws DO Inc. in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.