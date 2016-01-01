Overview

Dr. David Zalut, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Zalut works at Champaign Dental Group in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.