See All Radiation Oncologists in Conway, SC
Dr. David Zaenger, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Zaenger, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Zaenger, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Conway, SC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Doctor Of Medicine,The University Of Toledo College Of Medicine, Toledo, Ohio and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center, Grand Strand Medical Center and McLeod Seacoast Hospital.

Dr. Zaenger works at Carolina Regional Cancer Center in Conway, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Regional Cancer Center - Conway
    8059 Myrtle Trace Dr, Conway, SC 29526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 234-5505
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    GenesisCare
    4708 OLEANDER DR, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 449-9415

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conway Medical Center
  • Grand Strand Medical Center
  • McLeod Seacoast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Brachytherapy
Brain Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Brachytherapy
Brain Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zaenger?

    Mar 16, 2019
    Excellent!! I have never had a more caring and compassionate physician. I would highly recommend Dr. Zaenger for anyone that may need radiation treatments as he will make you feel more like his family than just a patient. He always took the time to answer my concerns. I was very blessed to have been recommended to him by on oncologist. We are all very lucky to have Dr. Zaenger here in Conway, SC.
    — Mar 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Zaenger, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Zaenger, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zaenger to family and friends

    Dr. Zaenger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zaenger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Zaenger, MD.

    About Dr. David Zaenger, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245593235
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Residency In Radiation Oncology, Emory University School Of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia
    Residency
    Internship
    • Internship In Internal Medicine, The University Of Toledo College Of Medicine, Toledo, Ohio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Doctor Of Medicine,The University Of Toledo College Of Medicine, Toledo, Ohio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bachelor of Arts, Chemistry, Summa Cum Laude, The University of Toledo, Toledo, OH
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Zaenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaenger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaenger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaenger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Zaenger, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.