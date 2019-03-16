Overview

Dr. David Zaenger, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Conway, SC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Doctor Of Medicine,The University Of Toledo College Of Medicine, Toledo, Ohio and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center, Grand Strand Medical Center and McLeod Seacoast Hospital.



Dr. Zaenger works at Carolina Regional Cancer Center in Conway, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.