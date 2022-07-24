See All Otolaryngologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. David Zaboli, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Zaboli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Zaboli works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic in Springfield, MO with other offices in Peoria, IL and Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrell-duncan Clinic
    960 E Walnut Lawn St Ste 102, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3000
  2. 2
    Osf Saint Francis Medical Center
    530 Ne Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 655-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Independence Ear Nose & Throat LLC
    1400 NW Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 888-1880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Otitis Media
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 24, 2022
    Great with adults and kids alike!
    — Jul 24, 2022
    About Dr. David Zaboli, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1457588071
    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Zaboli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaboli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaboli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaboli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaboli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaboli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaboli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaboli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.