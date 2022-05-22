Overview

Dr. David Yun, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Yun works at Ear Nose&Throat Surgical Assocs in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.