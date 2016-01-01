See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. David Yu, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Yu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Yu works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. David Yu, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1497836019
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St Mary's Hospital Med Center|University Of Wa School Of Med
Medical Education
  • Bowman Gray School of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yu works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Yu’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

