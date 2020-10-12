Overview

Dr. David Yu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yu works at Sunflower Medical Group in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.