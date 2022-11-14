Dr. David Younger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Younger, MD
Overview
Dr. David Younger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Lyme Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 333 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 213-3778
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Younger, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1548334212
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Younger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Younger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Younger has seen patients for Lyme Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Younger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Younger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.