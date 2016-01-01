Overview

Dr. David Yoo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Yoo works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.