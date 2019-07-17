Dr. David Yomtoob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yomtoob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Yomtoob, MD
Dr. David Yomtoob, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and St. Mary Medical Center.
Southern California Eye Consultants1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 311, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 771-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Yomtoob is the best Glaucoma Specialist I’ve have had since been a patient for the time I was diagnosed with glaucoma. He spends quality time with each patient. I am very blessed to have him as a Doctor. The staff is very friendly, patient, positive and is a reflection of Dr. Tomtoob’s work ethnics. I would highly recommend this doctor and his office staff.
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1841487030
- University of California Irvine
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- Texas Technical University
- University Of Texas Arlington
Dr. Yomtoob speaks Persian and Spanish.
