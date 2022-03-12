Dr. David Yen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Yen, MD
Overview
Dr. David Yen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Locations
Bethlehem ENT3445 High Point Blvd Ste 400, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 866-5555Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pm
St. Luke's Anderson Campus1872 St Lukes Blvd, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 866-5555
St. Luke's Hospital - Warren Campus185 Roseberry St, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Directions (610) 866-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
The most caring and best bed side manner doctor you could find.
About Dr. David Yen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Penn Hlth Sys
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yen has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Postnasal Drip and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yen speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Yen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yen.
