Offers telehealth
Dr. David Yeh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Central Coast Neurological Surgery PC1531 HIGUERA ST, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 704-0889
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1720044415
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
