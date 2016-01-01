Overview

Dr. David Yeh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yeh works at Central Coast Institute for Plastic Surgery in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.