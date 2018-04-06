Dr. David Yee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Yee, MD
Overview
Dr. David Yee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Yee works at
Locations
-
1
Sutter Medical Foundation3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 797-4720
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yee?
I have been a patient with Dr. Yee for many years and absolutely love this doctor. However, his staff leaves a lot to be desired. Phone reps are very friendly and listen to your reason for calling but staff is horrid in making getting back to you making follow up phone calls to address your concerns, relay lab results, advice, etc. I noticed this from day one and have no idea why this is not addressed.
About Dr. David Yee, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1639225675
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yee works at
Dr. Yee has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostate Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.