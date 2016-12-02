Overview

Dr. David Yardley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center, Knapp Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Yardley works at Heart Clinic PA in Harlingen, TX with other offices in Weslaco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.