Overview

Dr. David Yang, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at Newport Foot & Ankle Center in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.