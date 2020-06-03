Dr. David Yang, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Yang, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Yang, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.
Dr. Yang works at
Locations
-
1
Newport Foot & Ankle Center18 Endeavor Ste 206, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 250-8881
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
Dr. Yang treated my elderly mother for several years for her hammer toe and toenail maintenance. He is a wonderful, caring and patient doctor.
About Dr. David Yang, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1013961788
Education & Certifications
- Coast Plaza Doctor's Hosp
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- U.C.L.A.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.