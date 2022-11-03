Dr. David Yam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Yam, MD
Overview
Dr. David Yam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gresham, OR. They completed their residency with Semmes Murphey Clin University Tenn
Dr. Yam works at
Locations
-
1
Legacy Medical Group - Neurosugery24900 SE Stark St Ste 109, Gresham, OR 97030 Directions (503) 944-6300
-
2
Legacy Medical Group-Neurosurgery at Emanuel2800 N Vancouver Ave Ste 130, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 944-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yam?
Poor previous C3-4 fusion experience from another Dr I had enough miserable pain depression loss of work (7 months off )etc etc i was referred to Dr. Yam and within the first appointment we had a game plan to do acdf C5-6 and as a bonus he removed several bone spurs while he was in there. I was only off work for 60 days this time. I felt so good I was able to pick up my 5 year old daughter which I wasn’t able to do for over a year prior. I’m back to being able to go fishing and bike rides with her now . I can’t say enough good things David hands down is a life saver. Definitely gave me a new perspective on life
About Dr. David Yam, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1649495896
Education & Certifications
- Semmes Murphey Clin University Tenn
- University of Tennessee
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yam works at
Dr. Yam has seen patients for Spine Deformities, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Yam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.