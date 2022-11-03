Overview

Dr. David Yam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gresham, OR. They completed their residency with Semmes Murphey Clin University Tenn



Dr. Yam works at Legacy Medical Group-Cardiology in Gresham, OR with other offices in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.