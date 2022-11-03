See All Neurosurgeons in Gresham, OR
Dr. David Yam, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Yam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gresham, OR. They completed their residency with Semmes Murphey Clin University Tenn

Dr. Yam works at Legacy Medical Group-Cardiology in Gresham, OR with other offices in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Legacy Medical Group - Neurosugery
    24900 SE Stark St Ste 109, Gresham, OR 97030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 944-6300
    Legacy Medical Group-Neurosurgery at Emanuel
    2800 N Vancouver Ave Ste 130, Portland, OR 97227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 944-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Deformities
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Aneurysm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 03, 2022
    Poor previous C3-4 fusion experience from another Dr I had enough miserable pain depression loss of work (7 months off )etc etc i was referred to Dr. Yam and within the first appointment we had a game plan to do acdf C5-6 and as a bonus he removed several bone spurs while he was in there. I was only off work for 60 days this time. I felt so good I was able to pick up my 5 year old daughter which I wasn’t able to do for over a year prior. I’m back to being able to go fishing and bike rides with her now . I can’t say enough good things David hands down is a life saver. Definitely gave me a new perspective on life
    Michael L — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. David Yam, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1649495896
    Education & Certifications

    • Semmes Murphey Clin University Tenn
    • University of Tennessee
    • Neurosurgery
