Dr. David Yakobashvili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yakobashvili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Yakobashvili, MD
Overview
Dr. David Yakobashvili, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Somerset, NJ.
Dr. Yakobashvili works at
Locations
-
1
Id Associates81 Veronica Ave Ste 203, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (973) 584-7500
-
2
Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation-chester (kir)201 PLEASANT HILL RD, Chester, NJ 07930 Directions (973) 584-7500
- 3 43 Westmount Dr, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (917) 596-4004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yakobashvili?
About Dr. David Yakobashvili, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Georgian and Russian
- 1265420137
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yakobashvili has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yakobashvili accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yakobashvili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yakobashvili works at
Dr. Yakobashvili speaks Georgian and Russian.
Dr. Yakobashvili has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yakobashvili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yakobashvili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yakobashvili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.