Dr. David Yakobashvili, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Somerset, NJ.



Dr. Yakobashvili works at Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Chester, NJ and Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans.