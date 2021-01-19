Dr. David Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. David Wright, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Locations
Carolina Urology Partners Pllc1780 Medical Park Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 327-6872
Carolina Urology Partners Pllc1698 Highway 160 W Ste 220, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Directions (803) 578-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wright frequently sees my husband and we are always pleased with the care
About Dr. David Wright, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1801960331
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
