Dr. David Woodhams, DDS
Overview
Dr. David Woodhams, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Sonora, CA.
Dr. Woodhams works at
Locations
Sonora Dentist13945 Mono Way Ste A, Sonora, CA 95370 Directions (209) 396-5120
Sonora Vision Center Optometry13923 Mono Way, Sonora, CA 95370 Directions (209) 288-4780
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Woodhams, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1174783799
Frequently Asked Questions
